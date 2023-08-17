MSU To Host High School Baseball Camps

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will host two one day baseball camps this fall for high school players. Both sessions are on Sundays, September 17th and October 1st. The MSU staff will teach and the hours will be 9am to 4pm. To register or for more information go to https://sprtns.co/BSB23FallCamps.

