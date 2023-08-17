Mid-Michigan schools, libraries, organizations awarded portion of $70K in youth literacy grants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Michigan nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.

The funds are part of a nearly $2.6 million award across the country for organizations to use the funds to purchase books, technology or materials to help extend a brighter future for K-12 students.

The following recipients in Mid-Michigan received a portion of the $70,000 funding:

Hillsdale Community Library - $2,000

Ovid Elsie Area Schools - $4,000

Resurrection School in Ingham County - $3,500

Todd Martin Development Fund in Ingham County - $3,800

Applications for the 2024 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available at the foundation’s website in January 2024. These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Grant applications may be found online the foundation’s website.

