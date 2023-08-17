Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Jackson schools help students with laundry

A local school district is helping students stay in school by keeping their clothes clean.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local school district is helping students stay in school by keeping their clothes clean.

On today’s Mid-Michigan Matters, Kriss Giannetti with Jackson Public Schools discusses the district’s new laundry initiative and how it helps students learn in the classroom.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Eaton County authorities arrest 18 people with various outstanding warrants
Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault

Latest News

Celebrate National Roller Coaster Day
Get your Flu Shots at Rite Aid
Thrifting at Volunteers of America!
TACO THE TOWN: Lansing’s Inaugural Taco and Tequila Festival!