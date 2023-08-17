Mid-Michigan Matters: Jackson schools help students with laundry
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local school district is helping students stay in school by keeping their clothes clean.
On today’s Mid-Michigan Matters, Kriss Giannetti with Jackson Public Schools discusses the district’s new laundry initiative and how it helps students learn in the classroom.
