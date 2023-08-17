Michigan State University warns of attempted Kia, Hyundai thefts across campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Michigan State University are warning students and staff of several attempted car thefts on the East Lansing campus.

According to the Department of Police and Public Safety, there have been three attempted thefts of Hyundai and Kia thefts over the last five days. Officials said thieves are targeting 2011-21 Hyundai and Kia vehicles that have not yet received a software update.

MSU Police are urging people to make sure their vehicles are secured and in designated parking areas when left unattended.

For those who are worried about their car being stolen, both car manufacturers created theft deterrent software. Owners are urged to call the following numbers:

For Kia owners, call 800-333-4542

For Hyundai owners, call 800-633-5151

Anyone who sees something that doesn’t seem right is asked to contact MSU Police and Public Safety at 517-355-2221.

