Michigan National Guard conducting flyover at Jackson Field

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re planning to head out to Jackson Field Thursday night, then you’ll be in for a treat.

Ahead of Thursday night’s game, the Michigan National Guard will conduct a pregame flyover. The flyover is scheduled to happen at 7:02 p.m. following the national anthem, and the fans get the change to see the Lugnuts take on the Great Lakes Loons.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

