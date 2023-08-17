MeTV presents ‘Back To School With Me’

Grab your pencils and pack your lunch for this full-day event reliving all the fun of returning to school, from first class to graduation. And don’t forget your homework! Make the end of summer a little easier with a full day of episodes about learning, teachers, sports and all things back-to-school on MeTV.

Sunday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET/PT

9:00 a.m.: Saved By The Bell: “The Last Weekend” — It’s the last day at the beach resort and Zack and Stacy are hoping to spend it together. Carosi, however, doesn’t approve of their romance. Meanwhile, a secret admirer is sending Slater love letters.

9:30 a.m.: Saved By The Bell: “The Fight” — Zach and Slater might turn back into rivals when they fall for a new girl from Idaho. Who’ll be the one to have a date with her?

10:00 a.m.: The Flintstones: “Flintstone of Prinstone” — Fred attends night classes and is drafted to be a quarterback on the school football team.

10:30 a.m.: The Flintstones: “The Bowling Ballet” —Fred secretly becomes a ballet pupil to regain his form for a big bowling match.

11:00 a.m.: The Flintstones: “High School Fred” — Wilma thinks Fred is about to be promoted when Mr. Slate sends Fred to school for two weeks.

11:30 a.m.: The Jetsons: “Elroy’s Mob” — Elroy brings home the wrong report card by mistake, angering his father, which causes Elroy to run away with Astro.

12:00 p.m.: The Brady Bunch: “Today, I am a Freshman” —It’s the beginning of another school year, and Marcia panics about becoming a freshman, going as far as pretending to be sick. However, after Mike and Carol see through her act, they insist she’d enjoy school if she were involved in extracurricular activities. Marcia then proceeds to join every group or club available. Meanwhile, Peter tries to build a model volcano on the patio.

12:30 p.m.: The Brady Bunch: “Getting Greg’s Goat” — After he and his teammates swipe a rival school’s mascot in retaliation for theirs being stolen first, Greg is tasked with watching Raquel, a goat. Things get out of control when Raquel proves to be hard to handle, easy to feed and not easy to catch.

1:00 p.m.: Leave It to Beaver: “Wally’s Test” — An upcoming test in history, Wally’s weakest subject, has Wally studying all weekend and has Larry and Eddie coming up with a plan that will give them good grades on the test.

1:30 p.m.: Leave It to Beaver: “Beaver’s I.Q.” — After learning that he’s going to be taking an I.Q. test, Beaver hits the books, scared after his friends tell him that if he doesn’t pass he will be sent to “dumb school.”

2:00 p.m.: The Beverly Hillbillies: “Jethro Goes to School” — Jethro announces that Pearl has sent the family a letter. In this letter, Pearl says how she hopes her son is doing well in school. Jed realizes that Jethro should be in the fifth grade and tells him they have to find a school that day. While driving around Beverly Hills, they stop at the first school they see, Mrs. Potts’ exclusive private school.

2:30 p.m.: The Beverly Hillbillies: “Jethro’s Graduation” — Jethro is very excited about graduating from the sixth grade. But in order to prevent embarrassment, Mrs. Potts gets help from Drysdale and Diana to get Jethro to miss his sixth-grade graduation. She schemes to turn Jed and Jethro’s watches back 45 minutes.

3:00 p.m.: Gilligan’s Island: “The Friendly Physician” — A mad scientist lands on the island and takes the castaways to his castle to perform strange experiments on them. Soon they are locked in a dungeon and trapped in the wrong bodies.

3:30 p.m.: Gilligan’s Island: “A Man with a Net” — Lord Beasley Waterford, a famous butterfly collector, lands on the island searching for the world’s rarest butterfly, the pussycat swallowtail.

4:00 p.m.: Mama’s Family: “Mama Learns to Drive” — Fed up with having to chauffeur Mama all over town, the family decides to teach her to drive. But when Mama finally gets her license, the family is too afraid to let her use their cars!

4:30 p.m.: Mama’s Family: “Educating Mama” — When Bubba enrolls in night school, the family convinces Mama to join him and earn her high school equivalency diploma.

5:00 p.m.: The Love Boat: “Isaac’s Teacher” — Isaac hides from his high-school teacher; a man tries to please his seal; a wife who thinks she’s dying wants to choose her successor.

6:00 p.m.: The Andy Griffith Show: “The Education of Ernest T. Bass” — Ernest T. is back in Mayberry to get his diploma. He is so determined that Andy convinces Helen to allow him to attend class, but Ernest T. isn’t exactly classroom material.

