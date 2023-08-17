Lock your doors - Clinton County officials warn of increase in thefts from vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Clinton County are warning residents to be vigilant after a rise in thefts from vehicles.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and DeWitt Township Police Department are urging residents to avoid keeping valuables in their cars overnight and to make sure their vehicles are locked.

“These thieves are being dropped off by the carload in certain neighborhoods and going house-to-house checking vehicles that are sitting outside,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

“These are crimes of opportunity as they are only targeting vehicles that are not secure,” officials wrote on social media.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911.

