Advertise With Us

Lock your doors - Clinton County officials warn of increase in thefts from vehicles

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Clinton County are warning residents to be vigilant after a rise in thefts from vehicles.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and DeWitt Township Police Department are urging residents to avoid keeping valuables in their cars overnight and to make sure their vehicles are locked.

“These thieves are being dropped off by the carload in certain neighborhoods and going house-to-house checking vehicles that are sitting outside,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Related: Ingham County officials warn of car break ins

“These are crimes of opportunity as they are only targeting vehicles that are not secure,” officials wrote on social media.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Eaton County authorities arrest 18 people with various outstanding warrants
Charles “Chip” Mundy
Retired sports reporter killed in head-on collision on Michigan Avenue

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki will break down when the storms will pass...
Prepare for more thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, and what we’re working on
A few more storms are possible this afternoon and evening.
Isolated storms possible this afternoon
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki will break down when the storms will pass...
Prepare for more thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, and what we’re working on
Beer, cheers generic
Great Lakes Beer Festival features more than 70 craft breweries