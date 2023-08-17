Lansing Police encountering issues with phone system

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department (LPD) said they are experiencing issues with their phone system.

The department said to call the following numbers to reach LPD divisions as they hope to have the issue corrected soon:

If Emergency, dial: 9-1-1

Non-Emergency Crimes and Accidents: 517-272-6026.

Chief of Police or Administration: 517-483-6040.

Central Records / FOIA: 517-483-4681.

Detention: 517-483-7835.

Detective Unit/Investigations Division: 517-483-6811 or 517-483-6814.

Patrol Division: 517-483-4831.

Narcotics Unit: 517-483-4820.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.