Lansing Police encountering issues with phone system

(Action News 5)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department (LPD) said they are experiencing issues with their phone system.

The department said to call the following numbers to reach LPD divisions as they hope to have the issue corrected soon:

  • If Emergency, dial: 9-1-1
  • Non-Emergency Crimes and Accidents: 517-272-6026.
  • Chief of Police or Administration: 517-483-6040.
  • Central Records / FOIA: 517-483-4681.
  • Detention: 517-483-7835.
  • Detective Unit/Investigations Division: 517-483-6811 or 517-483-6814.
  • Patrol Division: 517-483-4831.
  • Narcotics Unit: 517-483-4820.

