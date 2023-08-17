Advertise With Us

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault

(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying two people involved in an alleged assault in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the photos of the people were taken at the scene of an alleged assault on Hollis Street in Summit Township on Aug. 9.

Anyone who can identify the two people pictured is urged to message the Sheriff’s office on Facebook or email Sgt. Sukovich at ssukovich@mijackson.org.

