‘Hip to be snipped’ - Ingham County Animal Shelter hosts pet resource event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Animal Shelter held an event Thursday to help provide people with resources.

It’s called “It’s Hip to be Snipped.” The event focuses on how important it is to keep pets healthy while preventing unwanted litters.

During the event, people learned why it’s important to spay and neuter pets.

Organizers said it helps keep its shelters from overcrowding by preventing overpopulation.

Pet owners may qualify to spay or neuter their pets at a discount. More information can be found on the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website.

