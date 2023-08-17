Of Heumann Interest: MSU pitcher donates NIL money to Miracle League

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State athlete is allocating a portion of his earnings through a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to assist those who are less fortunate.

Spartan senior pitcher Nick Powers is using part of his NIL earnings to support athletes with special needs.

Powers was previously engaged with underprivileged children during his high school years. After coming to Michigan State, he became acquainted with Lansing’s Miracle League, an organization that provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to participate in sports.

“It really makes you feel grateful for what you have,” Powers said.

Powers possesses a scholarship at MSU and boasts a three-year career as a Spartan pitcher. Alongside a name, image, and likeness deal, he has chosen to contribute a portion of his earnings to the Miracle League.

“It’s just one of those organizations where it makes you feel good giving to the community,” Powers said. “Once I got the deal, Miracle League came first in my mind. Just happy to give back.”

Powers’ NIL agreement is established with Charitable Gift America. When presented with an opportunity to help, he immediately thought of the Miracle League.

“They do a lot for us and they look up to us. When we go over there, we feel like superstars and they really make us feel like that,” Powers said. “I know it’s going to go towards a good cause - maybe getting some new bleachers, new dugouts, stuff like that - and it’s doing a lot for them that they may not have been able to do in the past.”

He still has his senior season with MSU ahead next spring and while pitching for the Spartans has provided him with many thrills, he will never forget his first exposure to the miracle league a few years ago.

“It was eye-opening for me,” Powers recalled. “All these kids, they just love being around us and feeling like how we do on a day-to-day basis being baseball players.”

You can watch Fred Heumann’s full story in the video player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.