Full on Frenzy: Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports is one week into its two-week journey to local high school football practices. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

Pewamo-Westphalia has built a local football powerhouse over the years and has become the dominant football team in a very good Central Michigan Athletic Conference.

The Pirates finished an uncustomary 6-5 last season but still made the playoffs. In fact, P-W has been in the playoffs in 26 of the last 27 seasons. Some growing pains last year may result in positive results this season with the experience the younger players gained by playing in 2022.

P-W has won the state championship 4 times in Division 7 since 2016. Coached by Jeremy Miller, who enters his 11th season the Pirates open next week on the road against a very strong North Muskegon team.

You can hear our conversations with coach Jeremy Miller and senior running back Gabe Miller in the video player above.

