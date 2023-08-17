Full on Frenzy: Perry Ramblers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports is one week into its two-week journey to local high school football practices. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

The Perry Ramblers have fallen on hard times in football in recent years with 13 losings seasons in the past 15 years but they hope to put an end to a 3 consecutive years losing record by finishing over .500 this year.

Perry was 3-and-6 last season and coach Jeff Bott starts his 9th season at the school. He has numbers issues to be sure---only 16 players on varsity this season but Bott says it is a very hungry and determined group.

Perry opens the season Friday, August 25th vs. Clawson. Because of fieldwork in their home stadium, the Ramblers have moved their first 2 home games to Corunna High School.

You can hear our conversations with coach Jeff Bott and senior quarterback Austin Poirier in the video player above.

