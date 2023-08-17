Advertise With Us

Full on Frenzy: Morrice Orioles

By Fred Heumann
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports is one week into its two-week journey to local high school football practices. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

Several years ago a numbers crunch for football player participation caused Morrice to go to 8-man football but has it ever worked splendidly for the Orioles.

Morrice finished 9-3 last season to make it six consecutive winning seasons and in fact, every player in the program has played on a team that won a regional championship. Morrice won the 8-man division state championship in 2018 and have made it to the state semifinals 3 other times.

Kendall Crockett enters his 10th season as head coach and he has known nothing but winning since he took over.

Morrice opens its season next week against Breckenridge.

You can hear our conversations with head coach Kendall Crockett and senior running back Caden Binkley in the video player above.

