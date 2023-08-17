Advertise With Us

Full on Frenzy: Jackson Lumen Christi Titans

By Fred Heumann
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports is one week into its two-week journey to local high school football practices. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

Jackson Lumen Christi has enjoyed a remarkable run under the direction of 44-year head coach Herb Brogan and the Titans, who won the Division 7 state championship last season. Lumen Christi has compiled a 76-14 accumulative record over the last 7 seasons and the challenge this year is to be able to compete in a brand new conference as the Titans have moved into the powerful Catholic League and will have fresh new opponents this season.

Lumen Christi finished 11-3 last year and capped it off with a 15-12 victory over Traverse City St. Francis at Ford Field in the state championship game. The Titans open the season Friday, August 25th vs. Michigan Center.

You can hear our conversations with coach Herb Brogan and senior defensive lineman Luke Smith in the video player above.

