Fitzgerald Serving as Volunteer High School Coach

FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to reporters during an NCAA college...
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. Northwestern has suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program. Fitzgerald started serving his suspension on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is serving as a volunteer assistant at Loyola Academy, the high school in the Chicago suburbs that two of his sons attend. Fitzgerald was fired at Northwestern July 10. He was asked to sign a code of conduct, required for all of the Loyola coaches and volunteers. Fitzgerald’s sons at the school are a freshman and a junior. His eldest son Jack is a member of the Northwestern team, but is participating as a student assistant for this season.

