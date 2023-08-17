Fitzgerald Serving as Volunteer High School Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is serving as a volunteer assistant at Loyola Academy, the high school in the Chicago suburbs that two of his sons attend. Fitzgerald was fired at Northwestern July 10. He was asked to sign a code of conduct, required for all of the Loyola coaches and volunteers. Fitzgerald’s sons at the school are a freshman and a junior. His eldest son Jack is a member of the Northwestern team, but is participating as a student assistant for this season.

