DeWitt Township police seeks subjects in tobacco store theft investigation

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in DeWitt Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several people.

According to authorities, they are wanted for question in connection with a retail fraud that happened Wednesday at Wild Bills Tobacco.

Anyone who recognizes the people or has any information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

