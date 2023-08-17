Advertise With Us

DeWitt Township police seeks subjects in tobacco store theft investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in DeWitt Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several people.

According to authorities, they are wanted for question in connection with a retail fraud that happened Wednesday at Wild Bills Tobacco.

Anyone who recognizes the people or has any information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

