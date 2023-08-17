Advertise With Us

Dean Transportation hosting hiring event in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dean Transportation is hosting a job fair at their training center Thursday morning.

The company said it has openings for school bus drivers and service technicians to support the Lansing School District, the Ingham Intermediate School District and Clinton County RESA.

The job fair started at 9 a.m. on Aug. 17 and will last until 7 p.m.

The event is free, and all those interested are welcome. Officials said no prior experience is required.

