Consumers Energy to no longer accept cards for auto payments

Those who want to continue to use auto-pay will have to provide their banking account information instead.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Oct. 1, Consumers Energy customers who are signed up for monthly automatic payments will no longer be able to use their credit and debit cards.

In a statement to News 10, Consumers Energy said these payment methods incur fees that are ultimately passed on to all customers and this change will reduce the cost of energy.

More information on payment options can be found on the Consumers Energy website.

