Commission votes to ban all guns in State Capitol

Current lawmakers can still bring weapons if they have a concealed carry permit.
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan State Capitol Commission voted to ban all weapons from the capitol building with a narrow exception.

“I don’t really see the reason for it, legislators are already protected in the capitol building. There are three well-trained police forces in the building,” said Commission Chairperson Bill Kandler.

The vote to exempt current lawmakers from the weapons ban was a four to two decision.

Kandler said the weapons ban includes anything security deems dangerous, like a knife.

Some Republican state lawmakers disagree with the weapons ban, saying it infringes on the constitutional right to own a firearm.

