Commission votes to ban all guns in State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan State Capitol Commission voted to ban all weapons from the capitol building with a narrow exception.
Current lawmakers can still bring weapons if they have a concealed carry permit.
“I don’t really see the reason for it, legislators are already protected in the capitol building. There are three well-trained police forces in the building,” said Commission Chairperson Bill Kandler.
The vote to exempt current lawmakers from the weapons ban was a four to two decision.
Kandler said the weapons ban includes anything security deems dangerous, like a knife.
Some Republican state lawmakers disagree with the weapons ban, saying it infringes on the constitutional right to own a firearm.
