CATA, EATRAN hosting job fairs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two community transportation agencies are hosting a hiring fair.

Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) and Eaton County Transportation Authority (EATRAN) need mechanics and other positions.

CATA will host its job fair from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lansing Center. And EATRAN will hold its job fair from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lansing Mall in Delta Township.

