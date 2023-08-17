Advertise With Us

CATA, EATRAN hosting job fairs

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two community transportation agencies are hosting a hiring fair.

Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) and Eaton County Transportation Authority (EATRAN) need mechanics and other positions.

CATA will host its job fair from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lansing Center. And EATRAN will hold its job fair from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lansing Mall in Delta Township.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
Eaton County authorities arrest 18 people with various outstanding warrants
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Charles “Chip” Mundy
Retired sports reporter killed in head-on collision on Michigan Avenue

Latest News

Soldiers welcomed home at Capital Region International Airport after yearlong deployment
If you’re planning to head out to Jackson Field Thursday night, then you’ll be in for a treat.
Michigan National Guard conducting flyover at Jackson Field
An emotional reunion late Wednesday night as families greeted their soldiers after a yearlong...
Soldiers welcomed home at Capital Region International Airport after yearlong deployment
Two community transportation agencies are hosting a hiring fair.
CATA, EATRAN holding job fairs