80 backpacks given to children at Jackson back-to-school event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s no secret that back-to-school shopping can be really expensive.

According to federal data, a backpack costs about 11% more than it did in 2019. That’s why kids got the chance to get some free school supplies Thursday in Jackson.

The event was about making sure that kids in the Jackson area and beyond have the chance to start the school year on the right foot - especially as inflation remains high.

The event was held by the U.S. Staffing Agency, and it’s the second year they’ve hosted the giveaway.

“Pure joy. I love seeing it,” said Cassandra Thornsbury. “They are full of joy and it makes them get ready for school and hopefully look forward to school.”

Backpacks weren’t the only thing given out - there was also candy and shirts.

80 backpacks were given away and the U.S. Staffing Agency said it is planning to distribute more in the future.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.