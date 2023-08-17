Advertise With Us

80 backpacks given to children at Jackson back-to-school event

By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s no secret that back-to-school shopping can be really expensive.

According to federal data, a backpack costs about 11% more than it did in 2019. That’s why kids got the chance to get some free school supplies Thursday in Jackson.

The event was about making sure that kids in the Jackson area and beyond have the chance to start the school year on the right foot - especially as inflation remains high.

The event was held by the U.S. Staffing Agency, and it’s the second year they’ve hosted the giveaway.

“Pure joy. I love seeing it,” said Cassandra Thornsbury. “They are full of joy and it makes them get ready for school and hopefully look forward to school.”

Backpacks weren’t the only thing given out - there was also candy and shirts.

80 backpacks were given away and the U.S. Staffing Agency said it is planning to distribute more in the future.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Eaton County authorities arrest 18 people with various outstanding warrants
Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault

Latest News

Dean Transportation hiring event aims to fix school bus driver shortage
Dean Transportation hiring event aims to fix school bus driver shortage
Dean Transportation hiring event aims to fix school bus driver shortage
Power 96.5 to host backpack giveaway in Lansing
2023 Ascend Medtech Accelerator celebration held in Lansing