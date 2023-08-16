UPDATE: Crews battling forest fire in Chippewa County, blaze currently contained at 35 acres

WHITEFISH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) firefighters and local partners are working to suppress a wildfire, estimated at 35 acres in size, in Chippewa County’s Whitefish Township. The fire is contained.

According to a press release from the DNR, the fire, called the Goose Marsh Fire due to its proximity to a nearby marsh, was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. It is burning in a sandy, difficult-to-access pine forest. No structures are reported as threatened.

Several bulldozers, large water units and all-terrain vehicles are being used to access and fight the blaze.

The DNR is assisted by firefighters from the Whitefish Township Fire Department and Hulbert Township Fire Department. Other agencies assisting include the Whitefish Township EMS, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Bay Mills Police Department and Chippewa County Central Dispatch.

The fire cause is under investigation.

A forest fire burning Tuesday night in Chippewa County was not threatening any homes, authorities say.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active forest fire in Whitefish Township. Deputies were on the scene with Whitefish Fire, Hulbert Fire and two Michigan DNR Fire Units.

The fire is located off Vermillion Road, north of the Vermillion and Dam Road intersection.

The size of the fire has not been reported, but the sheriff’s office says it appears there is no danger to any homes at this time. Fire agencies hope the winds stay calm long enough to put the fire out. Efforts will continue through the night.