Tigers Outlast Twins Wednesday Afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite giving up three runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, the Detroit Tigers beat the Twins in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon 8-7. The teams split the two game series and the Tigers finished the season series winning eight of the 13 games. They still trail the Twins by eight games in the Central Division standings. They have a 54-66 record with 42 games remaining and they open a four game series in Cleveland against the Guardians Thursday night.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.