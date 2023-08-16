Advertise With Us

Tigers Outlast Twins Wednesday Afternoon

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa (4) greets Matt Wallner (38) after they scored on Wallner's...
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa (4) greets Matt Wallner (38) after they scored on Wallner's grand slam against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite giving up three runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, the Detroit Tigers beat the Twins in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon 8-7. The teams split the two game series and the Tigers finished the season series winning eight of the 13 games. They still trail the Twins by eight games in the Central Division standings. They have a 54-66 record with 42 games remaining and they open a four game series in Cleveland against the Guardians Thursday night.

