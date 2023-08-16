Sunny skies today ahead of possible storms Thursday, and today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s weather will be fantastic but things change for Thursday as there is a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki breaks down this week’s forecast with upcoming rain storms. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has what you can expect in our evening shows.

