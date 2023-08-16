Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Checking in on the Tigers

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk as we check in on the Tigers in Minnesota, discuss the latest LIV ratings, and check out the latest addition to the News 10 Vault.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

