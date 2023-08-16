Senior citizens go back to school in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - You’re never too old to learn.

A new group of senior citizens will be in the classrooms at Jackson College this fall. It’s a long-running program that encourages older adults to continue their education.

“Better then watching Hallmark for ten hours a day, and when we went through COVID and I had lost my husband the year before that, and that is all you did was sit and watch, I said there has got to be more,” said Jackson College graduate Marilyn Sanderson.

She graduated at 81.

She said the day she got to walk across the stage in a cap and gown was something she’d never forget.

“Unbelievable to walk across the stage, And I had my kids there, and I had my grandson there,” she said.

Sanderson was able to graduate without paying a single dollar thanks to the program. The program caters to adults 65 and older and lets them return to school for free.

Mariah McMillian is 67 and anew student at Jackson College. She said she loves sharing her life experience with younger students.

“Being around young people, it makes me feel young again, and vibrant, and worth something,” she said.

McMillian has taken two classes at Jackson College and hopes to pursue a degree in the medical assistant program. She said the people who work at Jackson College have helped her adjust to campus life.

“They helped me with study skills, they have helped me with computer knowledge, and just being able to help build my self-esteem,” McMillian said.

McMillian spoke to a new group of seniors who are interested in furthering their education. Jackson College hopes that many more students will be able to walk the stage in a cap and gown.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.