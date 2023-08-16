Political attitudes unchanged during pandemic, MSU researchers say

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study from Michigan State University researchers found that Americans’ political attitudes remained unchanged during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic—contrary to what many expected.

Some scholars predicted that a threat would cause someone to become more conservative on various issues or that they would become more extreme with their attitudes since there was a traditional understanding that people’s attitudes and beliefs would change after experiencing a threatening event. MSU researchers said this was not the case.

“The onset of the pandemic was a major event that affected nearly every aspect of life. Political attitudes are often attitudes about how society should work and the rules and procedures that best guide society. One intuitive prediction is that if society changes, our political attitudes should also change,” said Mark Brandt, a researcher and associate professor of psychology at MSU. “But that didn’t happen. This suggests that people’s attitudes are pretty resistant to changes, even when the conditions of society radically change.”

Researchers collected data between spring 2019 and the end of May 2020, with more than 2,000 people surveyed. The data gathered examined 84 attitudes, including attitudes toward economic stimulus, unemployment benefits and trade with China.

Researchers said only 18 shifted in the conservative or liberal direction across the 84 attitudes. 3.5 percent of respondents became more opposed to trade with China, while 11 percent became more supportive of unemployment benefits and 14 percent became supportive of economic stimulus.

“We hope that this study helps social scientists understand how attitudes respond to real-world events so they can make better predictions in the future,” said Brandt. “We also hope that this information helps people recognize how difficult attitude change can be. Things like attitude and cultural change do not seem to be the product of one large event but, instead, take time, effort and coordination among people from across society.”

