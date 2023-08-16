Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.

According to authorities, the Jonesville City Police Department is looking for information regarding a truck driver. Photos of the driver and the truck were supplied by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office with an Aug. 16 time stamp.

Further details were not revealed.

Photos of the person and the truck can be seen above.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at 517-849-2101.

