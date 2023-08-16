Affordable housing to be built in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new affordable apartment complex is one step closer to taking shape in downtown Jackson.

The Jackson City Council voted to sell the vacant city-owned land to a developer Tuesday night to construct the Blackstone Apartments.

They will feature up to 53 apartments, with one, two and three-bedroom units and an early education center on the first floor. The units are expected to be affordable for residents of a low-to-moderate income rate.

There is currently no timeline in place for construction to start.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.