Affordable housing to be built in downtown Jackson

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new affordable apartment complex is one step closer to taking shape in downtown Jackson.

The Jackson City Council voted to sell the vacant city-owned land to a developer Tuesday night to construct the Blackstone Apartments.

They will feature up to 53 apartments, with one, two and three-bedroom units and an early education center on the first floor. The units are expected to be affordable for residents of a low-to-moderate income rate.

There is currently no timeline in place for construction to start.

