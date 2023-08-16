MSU Football Plods On Toward Opening Night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the completion of Wednesday morning’s practice, Michigan State’s football team has now conducted 12 such sessions since pre season practice began. MSU opens September 1st at home against Central Michigan, the first of four consecutive home games. Kick time is 7pm on Fox Sports One. MSU learned this week that its first road game, September 30 at Iowa, is expected to kick off at 3:30pm Michigan time and be seen on Peacock, the same network due to carry the September 16th home game against Washington.

