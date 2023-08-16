Advertise With Us

MSU Board to vote on amending university’s alcohol ordinance

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees is expected to vote Wednesday on amending the university’s alcohol ordinance.

If the Board decides to amend the current guidelines, beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages can be sold at athletic events.

In July, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law allowing alcohol to be sold at college sporting events.

The Board is expected to vote on Aug. 16 at 8 a.m.

