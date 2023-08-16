MSU Board to vote on amending university’s alcohol ordinance

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees is expected to vote Wednesday on amending the university’s alcohol ordinance.

If the Board decides to amend the current guidelines, beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages can be sold at athletic events.

In July, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law allowing alcohol to be sold at college sporting events.

The Board is expected to vote on Aug. 16 at 8 a.m.

