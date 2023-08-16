Mid-Michigan Matters: Why you should still be wary of ticks as fall begins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Earlier this summer, we warned you about the risks of a tick bite.

Even though we’re nearing the end of summer, the risk of tick bites is still high. In today’s Mid-Michigan Matters Emily Dinh with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Resources explains the risks of late-summer tick bites.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.