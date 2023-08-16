Meridian Township Board asks residents to attend upcoming listening sessions

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Board of Trustees is encouraging residents to attend the listening sessions that will be held throughout the months of Sept., Oct. and Nov. to speak on ideas for the Township’s future.

“All of us look forward to meeting and speaking directly with our residents about their interests and concerns. How do you feel about current projects and activities? What would you like to see in the future as we work together to enhance, expand, improve, and sustain the quality of life we enjoy now? Your Township Board hopes to answer your questions and hear your suggestions,” said Township Supervisor Patricia Herring Jackson.

At the beginning of each listening session, the Township Board will provide a brief overview of current projects, programs and events going on in the Township. After, residents will have time to ask questions about what’s going on in the Township.

All Township residents were sent a letter on July 1, 2023, informing them of the upcoming listening sessions. The letter also included a precinct map showing where and when the Township Board will meet with various neighborhoods. Residents may attend listening sessions outside of the session corresponding to their precinct.

Fall Listening Session Dates and Locations:

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 (Precincts 13, 16, 17) 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at Bennett Woods Elementary School (2650 Bennett Road, Okemos).

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 (Precincts 2, 3, 4, 5) 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at Rayla Elementary School (5645 School Street, Haslett).

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 (Precincts 7, 14, 15, 22) 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at Hiawatha Elementary School (1900 Jolly Road, Okemos).

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 (Precincts 18, 19) 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at Donley Elementary School (2961 E. Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing).

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 (Precincts 1, 6, 10, 12) 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at the Meridian Township Central Fire Station (5000 Okemos Road, Okemos).

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 (Precincts 8, 9, 11, 20, 21) 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at Cornell Elementary School (4371 Cornell Road, Okemos).



