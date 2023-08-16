Advertise With Us

Lions Prepping For Second Pre Season Game

NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions are practicing at home late this week with the Jacksonville Jaguars in preparation for the teams’ pre season game set for 1pm Saturday at Ford Field. The Lions will have a final road pre season game at Charlotte. The Lions beat the New York Giants 21-16 last Friday at Ford Field. Starting quarterback Jared Goff is not expected to play but newly signed backup Teddy Bridgewater may see his first action with the Lions.

