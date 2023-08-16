Lawmakers, Eaton County authorities meeting to highlight state budget

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a joint press conference Wednesday to highlight that the state budget is impacting the law enforcement agency.

Sheriff Tom Reich said the state budget had invested nearly $1 million into the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

During the press conference, Reich will be joined by State Representative Angela Witwer.

The press conference is scheduled to begin on Aug. 16 at 1:45 p.m.

