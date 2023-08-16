Jackson City Council approves proposed changes to MLK’s south side

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson City Council passed a historic measure—for the first time in 50 years, the city gave the green light to a new development on MLK’s south side.

Previous story: Jackson City Council to vote on proposed changes for MLK’s south side

The city will pay for the project with a $6.3 million federal grant. Jackson’s Chief Equity Officer, Johns Willis, said the last redevelopment of Jackson’s south side was back in the 1960s and brought segregation income to Jackson.

The city is working to bring homeownership and business back to the area.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.