Huggins Enters Diversion Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former veteran West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has entered a 12-month diversion program to resolve a drun ken driving arrest. The 69-year old Huggins has had his drivers license suspended for at least 60 days. He stepped down as the school’s coach after being arrested in Pittsburgh on June 16th. He failed a breath test at the scene.

