Holt Public Schools welcomes students back with new plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday was the first day of school for Holt.

The district welcomed students back with the new Equity Oriented Strategic Plan. It focuses on what would benefit students best in the long run through a variety of initiatives.

One of the initiatives involves the tardy slip policy, where instead of a tardy slip, students would get a “We’re happy you’re here” card.

Superintendent David Hornak said it’s a great way to keep students productive.

“We are framing that another way in a more productive way where we are saying we are so glad you are here and that’s the slip that they take to class,” Hornak said. “And the reality is we are, we are so delighted when our kids are in school with us, we are seeing so many amazing things across the district today and this new initiative is just another thing that we do at Holt Public that sets us apart.”

Breakfast and lunch has also been offered to Holt students free of charge.

