Advertise With Us

Holt Public Schools welcomes students back with new plan

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday was the first day of school for Holt.

The district welcomed students back with the new Equity Oriented Strategic Plan. It focuses on what would benefit students best in the long run through a variety of initiatives.

One of the initiatives involves the tardy slip policy, where instead of a tardy slip, students would get a “We’re happy you’re here” card.

Superintendent David Hornak said it’s a great way to keep students productive.

“We are framing that another way in a more productive way where we are saying we are so glad you are here and that’s the slip that they take to class,” Hornak said. “And the reality is we are, we are so delighted when our kids are in school with us, we are seeing so many amazing things across the district today and this new initiative is just another thing that we do at Holt Public that sets us apart.”

Breakfast and lunch has also been offered to Holt students free of charge.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crashes at Capital Region International Airport
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Charles “Chip” Mundy
Retired sports reporter killed in head-on collision on Michigan Avenue
Alexander Donaldson
FBI seeks missing 16-year-old last seen in Grand Rapids

Latest News

2023 Ascend Medtech Accelerator celebration held in Lansing
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Central Michigan University student found dead from suspected medical condition
MSU holds Fill The Bus event to help families with school supplies
Local company gives backpacks, supplies to Lansing students