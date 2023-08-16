Hillsdale hospital works to address EMT shortage

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - EMT shortages across the nation have increased wait times for an ambulance ride. In rural areas, those wait times are worse, with paramedics and EMTs driving as much as 5 hours to transfer one patient.

As the first responders for emergency medical care, Hillsdale’s Clinical ER manager Valerie Hepker, believes EMTs and paramedics should be compensated and recognized just as doctors and nurses are.

“EMS was not recognized as an essential worker by the state. EMS historically, have also been underpaid and under recognized. And so when all of COVID hit, that just added to our staffing issues.” said Hepker.

A stressful and important job, she says the shortage of EMTs can have some patients waiting hours for a transfer. Those hospital transfers worsen the waits, by occupying a vehicle for anywhere from 2 to 5 hours, impacting availability for 9-1-1 calls.

“We have a hard enough time finding beds that are available at facilities because they have staffing issues as well. Sometimes we’ll have a bed available, but we don’t have transportation so we lose the bed.” said Hepker.

Although Hillsdale Hospital saw a 20% increase in ER visits from 2021-2022, they were able to add specialty care and reduce transfers by over 7%.

“We have urology, neurosurgery, ENT, vascular surgery. All of these specialties and services are things that we’ve brought in within the last three years or so, to decrease the number of transfers that are required.” said Rachel Lott, the Hillsdale Hospital Spokesperson.

While their hospital works closely to solve these problems with their EMTs and ambulance contractors, they say a nationwide issue needs a nationwide solution.

“They’re equally as important as nurses and physicians. They should be recognized, they should be compensated all the same, if not more. The risk, that they are going into these people’s homes that they put themselves in, side of the road.” said Hepker.

Working to provide immediate care in a large rural area, they hope lawmakers step in to create better conditions for EMTs

In Hillsdale, only a few emergency service providers are still doing hospital transfers. The shortages have forced the agencies to prioritize emergency 9-1-1 calls.

