Gunshot detectors approved for city of Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As gun violence continues to take lives in the city of Jackson, law enforcement agencies are looking to new gunshot-detecting technology to try and stop it.

After a unanimous approval by the Jackson City Council, microphones that capture the sound of gunshots will be installed near the downtown area. While similar technology, called ShotSpotter, has been used in nearby cities like Detroit, Jackson Police Department Director Elmer Hitt said the microphones the city will be using are from Flock Safety’s Raven system.

He said the department contracted with the company last year when they made the addition of license plate readers to their police cruisers, and the partnership came with the opportunity to give the Raven system a test drive.

“Our plan is to take advantage of the one-year free trial, obviously monitor throughout the year and see how it performs number one,” he said. “But also see how much of a value it is to us.”

Hitt isn’t sure of an exact installation date, but with council’s approval, he said it won’t be long. After researching common locations of violence, department and councilmembers agreed a single square mile radius, bordered by Franklin, South Cooper, Prospect and Fourth streets, is the most effective spot for the microphones.

Hitt said the delay between when a shooting occurs and when someone picks up the phone to dial 911 often leads to the shooter getting away. As a result, they remain free and able to commit another crime.

When the sound of a gunshot triggers the mic, its location will show up on the GPS systems installed in Jackson police cruisers. Once the microphones are installed, Hitt is hoping their ability to spotlight an exact location will help catch more criminals.

“In Jackson, we do have an issue with gun violence, and our violent crime initiatives that we have in place, this is one more tool to assist us,” Hitt said.

Hitt said the microphones will not record human voices, or any loud noises that might measure up to that of a gunshot. He said they’re designed to only identify gunshot sounds and alert law enforcement.

Whether he’s coaching on the field at Jackson High School, or working at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center, Antonio Parker said he’s mentoring youth to steer them out of the path of violence. He believes the microphones are the right way for the city to take action.

“Obviously it’s unfortunate that we have so much violence in our community,” he said. “But I’m glad to see the city is taking steps to help curb the violence.”

