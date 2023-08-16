Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Rounds of thunderstorms today
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front racing our way is expected to bring two rounds of showers and thunderstorms today. Round one of the showers and thunderstorms moves in late morning and should move out during the early afternoon. Round two will be scattered thunderstorms that pop-up during the mid-afternoon hours. Both rounds of thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather today. Stay alert to changing conditions throughout the day. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 70s. Tonight under partly cloudy skies we drop back in the mid 50s.

Once we get past the showers and thunderstorms today it should be smoothing sailing for us into next week. Friday plan on mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 70s. We keep the sunshine going for the weekend and early next week. Warmer temperatures return for the weekend, too with highs in the low 80s Saturday and the upper 80s to near 90º on Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 17, 2023

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1988
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1864
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1922
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 1981

