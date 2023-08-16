Experts gathering in Lansing to discuss veteran’s mental health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan experts are gathering Wednesday to discuss military veterans’ mental health.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, service members are more likely to commit suicide than their civilian peers. Officials said 6,000 veterans die by suicide every year.

During Wednesday’s conference, experts will discuss their research findings and explain why veterans are struggling.

The event is taking place at the Lansing Public Media Center on Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

