Eaton County authorities arrest 18 people with various outstanding warrants

(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office announced 18 different people were arrested after conducting an arrest warrant sweep operation Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the sweep started in the 3000 block of Pinch Highway—resulting in the arrest of four people.

Multiple people were arrested throughout the day with various types of arrest warrants, including felony warrants and parole absconders. The arrests also resulted in seizing meth.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and teamwork displayed by our Deputies during this operation,” wrote the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. “We express our gratitude to the community for their ongoing support as we remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our community.”

