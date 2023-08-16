Big Pre Game For Lugnuts Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Air National Guard will conduct a pregame flyover following the National Anthem on Thursday, August 1`7th, prior to the scheduled Lansing Lugnuts vs. Great Lakes Loons game at Jackson Field. An A-10C Thunderbolt 11 flown by the 107th Fighter Squadron, part of the Michigan Air National Guard, will pass over Jackson Field at approximately 7:02pm. Gates to the stadium open at 6pm. First pitch at 7:05. The squadron is based at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township.

