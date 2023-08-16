Advertise With Us

Affordable housing project breaks ground in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some new affordable housing is coming to Lansing.

The Ingham County Land Bank hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the future site of Pointe West Condos, located on West Saginaw Highway.

“Part of the excitement is we are adding more density. This was three lots, and there were three houses here. We could’ve built a large apartment complex, and gotten zoning, but thats not the fit for this neighborhood,” said Roxanne Case, with the Ingham County Land Bank. “We need to fit into the neighborhood.

The Pointe West Condos will be across the street from the old Sparrow Street Lawrence Campus, just west of MLK Boulevard.

The hope is that construction on the condos will start immediately and be completed by spring 2024.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crashes at Capital Region International Airport
Authorities identify missing kayaker found dead in Grand River
Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child
Victim identified in fatal crash on EB I-96 in Ingham County
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released

Latest News

Affordable housing project breaks ground in Lansing
Affordable housing project breaks ground in Lansing
A new group of senior citizens will be in the classrooms at Jackson College this fall. It’s a...
Senior citizens go back to school in Jackson
Rock Steady Boxing in Lansing empowers those with Parkinson’s to fight back
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Central Michigan University student found dead from suspected medical condition