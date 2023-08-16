Affordable housing project breaks ground in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some new affordable housing is coming to Lansing.

The Ingham County Land Bank hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the future site of Pointe West Condos, located on West Saginaw Highway.

“Part of the excitement is we are adding more density. This was three lots, and there were three houses here. We could’ve built a large apartment complex, and gotten zoning, but thats not the fit for this neighborhood,” said Roxanne Case, with the Ingham County Land Bank. “We need to fit into the neighborhood.

The Pointe West Condos will be across the street from the old Sparrow Street Lawrence Campus, just west of MLK Boulevard.

The hope is that construction on the condos will start immediately and be completed by spring 2024.

