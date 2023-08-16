Advertise With Us

2023 Ascend Medtech Accelerator celebration held in Lansing

It’s a 12-week program that aims at preparing startups for the investments to launch their businesses.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Economic Area Partnership held an event Wednesday at the Ellison Brewing Company in Lansing to recognize the completion of the 2023 Ascend Medtech Accelerator.

It’s a 12-week program that aims at preparing startups for the investments to launch their businesses. Organizers said it’s all about supporting the medical technology industry.

“We really focused on when you bring different people together from startups around the solving different problems in healthcare and medicine,” said Keith Lambert. “What it does is allows people at all, different levels of sparrow, especially from Executives to clinicians. Doctors and nurses, that they feel like they have a platform to talk about cool. Interesting ideas to solve problems. And that’s exactly what this program is.”

The program is part of LEAP’s $1.1 million plan to expand partnerships and vestments for startup businesses.

