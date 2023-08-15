Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The autopsy of Wynter Cole Smith was released Tuesday afternoon.

Rashad Trice allegedly kidnapped Wynter Cole Smith on July 2 after he allegedly assaulted Wynter’s mother in Lansing. She was found dead days later in an overgrown alley in Detroit.

Trice faces multiple charges for allegedly kidnapping and murdering Wynter.

Background: Timeline of Wynter Smith’s kidnapping to the discovery of her body

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office released her cause of death to News 10 through the Freedom of Information Act.

According to the Interim Chief Medical Examiner, Lokman Sung, Wynter’s death was caused by ligature strangulation. It is still unclear on when exactly the 2-year-old died.

Sung said a pink electrical cord was wrapped seven times around her neck. After removing the cord, her neck had ligature grooves.

According to the medical examiner, a blockage of blood flow can deprive the brain of oxygen during strangulation. This blockage can result in increased vascular pressure and rupture of the small blood vessels in the face and structures around the eyes.

The manner of death is ruled as a homicide.

