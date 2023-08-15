Rock Steady Boxing in Lansing empowers those with Parkinson’s to fight back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roughly one million people live with Parkinson’s disease and nearly 90,000 are diagnosed with the brain disorder annually.

Currently, there is no cure and its impact on movement and balance, but there are ways to fight it.

Punch after punch, members of Rock Steady Boxing, each living with Parkinson’s, fight the disease together.

“I don’t have to worry about my shaking like I’m right now. I don’t have to worry about that because everybody here has it,” said Andy Jarosz. “This way, I feel like I’m actively fighting back in a lot of ways. It’s very liberating.”

Jarosz was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020.

“I was not happy with the regimen from the neurologist,” Jarosz recalled. “His answer to everything was just more pills and different pills.”

Instead of taking pills, he wanted a way to fight back.

The movements used in boxing can help slow the progression of Parkinson’s. For many, boxing was new, but it’s been shown to improve the quality of life for those living with Parkinson’s.

Each activity is tailored to a specific need.

“We’re always trying to give them that connection that they need,” said Ted Zale, with Rock Steady Boxing.

Zale brought Rock Steady Boxing to Lansing more than five years ago.

“We recognize that they have a progressive disease and they can really work at beating it,” Zale said.

“You know you’re not going to get better, but doing this it gives you something to fight and fight back,” Jarosz said. “To be honest, it feels really empowering and it’s a good feeling.”

It’s a fight Jarosz plans to win. Rock Steady Boxing hosts classes twice a week. They are located at the Crown Boxing Gym in Lansing. More information can be found on the Rock Steady Boxing website.

