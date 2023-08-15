Advertise With Us

Red Wings Acquire Former Spartan Petry

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) celebrates with left wing Jakub Vrana (15),...
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) celebrates with left wing Jakub Vrana (15), center Oskar Sundqvist (70) and left wing Dominik Kubalik (81) after scoring against the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings Tuesday acquired veteran defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal will pay half of his salary the coming season. The Red Wings give up Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional 2025 fourth round draft pick. Petry was a standout college player at Michigan State and is the son of former Detroit Tigers pitcher Dan Petry.

