Red Wings Acquire Former Spartan Petry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings Tuesday acquired veteran defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal will pay half of his salary the coming season. The Red Wings give up Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional 2025 fourth round draft pick. Petry was a standout college player at Michigan State and is the son of former Detroit Tigers pitcher Dan Petry.

